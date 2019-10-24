Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,447 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

CSX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 99,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,148. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

