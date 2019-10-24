Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 885 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

TSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 838,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,249. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

