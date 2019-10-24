Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,000 ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA ROM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,405. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

