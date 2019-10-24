Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.22% of Centene worth $39,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of CNC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.