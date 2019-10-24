Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 389,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $886.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

