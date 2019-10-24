Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Celanese in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.52. 764,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,070. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

