CDW (CDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDW stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,985.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,373 shares of company stock worth $21,519,610. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

