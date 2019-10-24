Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.
CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.
Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95.
In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
