Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

