Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.44

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $15.15. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 307,668 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is A$14.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Carsales.Com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

In other news, insider Cameron McIntyre 66,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

