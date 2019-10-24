Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.25

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.25, with a volume of 5170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $567.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.86.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

