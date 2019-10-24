CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 20,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $615,800.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 11,593 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $357,064.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,674,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $1,694,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 12,977 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $461,332.35.

CARG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 20,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 196,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.