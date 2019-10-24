Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $236.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

