Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $18,981,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total value of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

IDXX opened at $267.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.51 and a 200 day moving average of $265.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

