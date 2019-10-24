Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $689,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,851,000 after buying an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

