Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

Nike stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

