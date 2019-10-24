Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Capstone Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE CS opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$151.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,240,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,243,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,138,479.58. Also, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,705,000 shares in the company, valued at C$848,578.50. Insiders have acquired 2,450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,345 in the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

