Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 4.00

Headlines about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.35 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Capstone Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.65. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$151.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$848,578.50. Also, insider Grm Investments Ltd. acquired 2,150,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,240,335.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,243,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,138,479.58. Insiders purchased 2,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,345 in the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

