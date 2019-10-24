Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

