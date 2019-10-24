Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

LON:CAL opened at GBX 26.26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

