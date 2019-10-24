Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

