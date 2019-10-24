Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $268.22 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

