Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $209,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.