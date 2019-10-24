Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 130.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $301.57 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average of $294.10.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

