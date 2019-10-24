Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 7,285 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

