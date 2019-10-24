Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$123.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$128.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$123.64.

CNR stock traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$115.98. 913,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$96.46 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Losier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.11, for a total value of C$122,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,254 shares in the company, valued at C$20,911,825.94. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.19, for a total transaction of C$70,012.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,830,475.96. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 421,425 shares of company stock valued at $51,736,266 and sold 15,160 shares valued at $1,853,813.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

