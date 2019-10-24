Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

