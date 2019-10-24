Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after buying an additional 172,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 415,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 174,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Syneos Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 816,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

