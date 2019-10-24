Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

MPC opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.