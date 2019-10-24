Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.69

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 684717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 184.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

