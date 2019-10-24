Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

