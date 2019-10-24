Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 40.6% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 122,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $243.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,084.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.