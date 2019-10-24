Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.16. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1,925 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

