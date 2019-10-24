Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 115,574 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,574 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $156,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

JNJ stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

