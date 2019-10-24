Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 53,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $6,330,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

