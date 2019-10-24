Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.29 Million in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $712,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USPH opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

