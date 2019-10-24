Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,625,000 after acquiring an additional 626,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,871,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $1,164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,801 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

