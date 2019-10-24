Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.