CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Hits $70,915.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $70,915.00 and approximately $375.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.01462855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00093978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay