Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Caesarstone stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,264. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

