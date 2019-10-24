Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CADE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE CADE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.83. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rudolph H. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,131 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $48,749.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,256 shares of company stock worth $1,517,375. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,535,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,164,000 after acquiring an additional 90,196 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,537,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,580,000 after buying an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 191,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

