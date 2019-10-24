Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Analysis

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $136.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.73%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $1.76, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 7.20 $110.04 million $5.22 28.04 Kopin $24.47 million 1.89 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -1.15

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kopin does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 11.76% 21.77% 11.89% Kopin -132.18% -67.79% -52.24%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Kopin on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

