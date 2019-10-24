C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 694833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of $9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.38.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

