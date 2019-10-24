C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Trading Down 16.5%

C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT)’s share price was down 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 28,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

