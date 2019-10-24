Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,620. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bunzl traded as low as GBX 1,936.50 ($25.30) and last traded at GBX 1,939.50 ($25.34), with a volume of 50890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,998 ($26.11).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,312.22 ($30.21).

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.77), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($69,864.37).

The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.