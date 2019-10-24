Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,519. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In other news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

