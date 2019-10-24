Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick updated its FY19 guidance to ~$4.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Shares of BC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. 104,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $58.06.

Get Brunswick alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.