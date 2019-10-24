Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 20,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $296,883.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,053.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,859 shares of company stock worth $392,720. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

