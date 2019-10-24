Brokers Set Expectations for Progressive Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 752.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

