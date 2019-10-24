Brokers Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 5,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,031. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $73,723.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

