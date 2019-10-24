Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $51.27

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.51. 1,535,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 245,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

